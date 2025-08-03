Ukraine plans to receive all EU financial aid stipulated for this year - Minister of Economy

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 22031 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 29717 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 37665 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 99449 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 248905 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 226835 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 119472 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 108000 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205186 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76182 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
75%
751mm
Popular news
50 combat engagements on the front on August 2: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in various directions - General StaffAugust 2, 03:15 PM • 3516 views
Russia reduces sugar production: beets become more expensive due to drought and seedsAugust 2, 03:34 PM • 3218 views
Governor of Russia's Voronezh region received suspicion from Ukraine: what is he accused of?August 2, 03:58 PM • 4320 views
Russia reduced hybrid attacks and sabotage in Europe: what was the reason?August 2, 04:26 PM • 3044 views
MP Kuznetsov suspended from "Servant of the People" faction due to corruption scandalAugust 2, 04:55 PM • 3794 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 22031 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 248905 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 133700 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 226835 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 149030 views
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
White House
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 29717 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 54106 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 93287 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 109857 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 184978 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Ukraine plans to receive all EU financial aid stipulated for this year - Minister of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Ukraine plans to resume the implementation of the EU reform program to receive the full amount of financial assistance under the Ukraine Facility program. Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev said that changes to the program are being prepared and should be approved by the European Commission by the end of September.

Ukraine plans to receive all EU financial aid stipulated for this year - Minister of Economy

Ukraine plans to resume the implementation of the European Union reform program after non-compliance with deadlines forced the EU to reduce the amount of financial payments. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to the statement of Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ukraine plans to receive 12.5 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program — a support mechanism aimed at keeping the economy afloat in the fourth year of the war.

We plan to fulfill all conditions

- Sobolev said during an online press conference on Saturday, August 2.

He explained that this is necessary in order to receive the full amount of aid.

The Ukraine Facility program was approved in 2023, and now, according to Sobolev, after two years it should be updated.

We are reviewing in close cooperation with the European Commission, and changes have been prepared for the last three months. We hope the European Commission will approve them by the end of September

- said the minister.

Ukraine is heavily dependent on financial support from Western partners, who set conditions: in particular, Kyiv must carry out reforms, including anti-corruption measures.

In July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stripped two anti-corruption bodies of their independence, which drew criticism from international partners and led to the first mass protests since 2022. Subsequently, the Verkhovna Rada restored the independence of these institutions.

The EU intends to reduce the next tranche by 1.5 billion euros, as Ukraine in the first quarter did not fulfill 3 of the 16 necessary conditions for a full payment of 4.5 billion. In June, Ukraine requested a partial payment of 3 billion euros, a spokesman for the European Commission said.

Since then, the government has fulfilled 2 of the 3 missed indicators and expects to receive 1.1 billion euros after reporting this to the European Commission along with submitting reports on reforms for the second quarter.

The third condition that has not yet been met concerns the selection of judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court. According to Sobolev, the procedure, developed jointly with European experts, turned out to be too complex: only two out of 200 candidates were selected from 25 judges. The government has already prepared a new bill that should simplify the process.

The number of indicators that Ukraine must fulfill has increased this year from 36 to 51, the minister added, noting that the adoption of certain laws in parliament is a difficult task.

Ukraine wants to revise some requirements, postponing some and accelerating others. If the changes are approved by the European Commission, they will allow Ukraine to complete the program fully and without violating deadlines.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on August 1 voted for changes to the Ukraine Facility plan. The changes concern the postponement of reform deadlines, clarification of wording, and adjustment of financing.

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
Verkhovna Rada
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine