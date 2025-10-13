$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 2168 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine needs to modify the protection of critical infrastructure facilities, because the enemy "does not sleep" - member of the transport committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Oksana Savchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, emphasized the need to modify the protection of critical infrastructure facilities. She also noted that it is necessary to introduce a new term "transport security" at the legislative level.

Ukraine needs to modify the protection of critical infrastructure facilities, because the enemy "does not sleep" - member of the transport committee

Ukraine needs to modify its protection of critical infrastructure facilities, as the enemy is not sleeping and most likely has information on how the fortifications were carried out and how the facilities are protected, so it is necessary to maneuver. This was stated by Oksana Savchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Protection of critical infrastructure facilities

If we talk about funds, I will say that we need to modify our protection of critical infrastructure facilities, because the enemy is not sleeping and he most likely has information somewhere on how we fortified and protect our facilities, so we have to maneuver. When we talk about EW systems for trains, EW systems for dangerous goods, that is, transport that performs an important mission, then we should talk about the development of certain EW systems that will be adapted to this type of transport, whether it is electric traction or diesel traction. Therefore, there are actually many challenges and a lot of money is needed.

 - Savchuk said.

She also commented on the purchase of EW systems for "Ukrzaliznytsia".

If we are talking about EW systems, then this is most likely the reserve fund of the state budget, because there are procurement specifics and not all of them can be carried out by "Ukrzaliznytsia".

- Savchuk added.

Draft law on railway transport

Savchuk noted that it is necessary to introduce a new term at the legislative level - transport security.

Every day we lose not only specific objects, but also infrastructure, and these are millions of losses from damage. If we analyze critical infrastructure, then we should talk about a new term - transport security. This concept needs to be introduced at the legislative level. In the new draft law, which we are currently considering on railway transport, there is such an article 16, which fully describes this transport security in order to approach what is happening to us in a new way, and it will actually concern the protection not only of objects, but also of training, the protection of those people who are currently working on "Ukrzaliznytsia", or are energy workers and restore energy supply.

- Savchuk said.

According to her, it is clearly stated about the creation of a list of critical infrastructure facilities - this applies to bridges, railway ports, overpasses and everything related to critical infrastructure facilities.

After that, structure them by vulnerability, by level of danger, by level of importance, and after structuring, a protection methodology is developed. We understand that today we have done some work, our critical infrastructure facilities have certain protections - gabions, blocks, various concrete blocks, etc. But in fact, this vulnerability methodology will allow us to correctly calculate the needs that are needed specifically for transport security in terms of funds and also regarding appeals to our international donors. The next is the personnel training system. That is, personnel who must clearly understand how they act in what situations and a security system for personnel. For this, for example, "Ukrzaliznytsia" allocated additional funds and made additional shelters for its personnel. The last is the control over the implementation of these plans.

- Savchuk said.

Addition

Oleksandr Pertsovsky, CEO of "Ukrzaliznytsia", stated that Russia has been attacking Ukrainian railways with new tactics since summer.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian occupiers are striking at logistics and railways in Ukraine with the aim of intimidation.

On October 11, "Ukrzaliznytsia" received a report about the mining of three long-distance trains.

Yesterday, October 12, it was reported that in the Donetsk, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, enemy strikes on infrastructure facilities - gas transportation and energy - caused damage.

Anna Murashko

