Ukraine needs better transport, logistics and investment from partners - Zelenskyy

$44.660.0651.240.21
ukenru
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 1822 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 14676 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
09:54 AM • 13093 views
Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones
09:09 AM • 13236 views
Russian forces struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region; two people sustained serious injuries
September 18, 07:30 AM • 15812 views
In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine
September 18, 02:25 AM • 28800 views
Trump to offer Putin economic deals before the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine - NYT
September 17, 10:40 PM • 29759 views
A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermathPhotoVideo
September 17, 08:28 PM • 25503 views
Abandoning support for Ukraine would mean a risk to the freedom of all of Europe — Merz
September 17, 05:01 PM • 54173 views
Ukraine has established rules for railway operations during an air threat: when to proceed to boarding and when to take shelter
Exclusive
September 17, 04:09 PM • 30473 views
Constant enemy strikes on logistics and drone terror — how this has affected the labor market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
0.7m/s
49%
748mm
Popular news
Russia is holding sham elections in the temporarily occupied territories despite the threat of UAV attacksSeptember 18, 04:15 AM • 5436 views
Russia has entered a new phase of total war against Ukraine - The EconomistSeptember 18, 04:31 AM • 12898 views
In the Kyiv region, five people, including three children, were injured as a result of an enemy strikeSeptember 18, 05:15 AM • 4306 views
Oktoberfest in Munich 2026: when the festival will open, traditions, and how much a visit will costPhotoSeptember 18, 07:12 AM • 18521 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhoto09:40 AM • 12232 views
Publications
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 1820 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 14673 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhoto09:40 AM • 12289 views
Oktoberfest in Munich 2026: when the festival will open, traditions, and how much a visit will costPhotoSeptember 18, 07:12 AM • 18579 views
The NBU made a decision on the key policy rate: what it means for the economySeptember 17, 05:28 PM • 41293 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 62200 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 65868 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 58548 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 56686 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 60304 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Ukraine needs better transport, logistics and investment from partners - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

At the Carpathian Eight summit, Zelenskyy said there was a need to modernize transport and increase Ukraine's freight capacity. He also called for investment in the region.

Ukraine needs better transport, logistics and investment from partners - Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs better transport and logistics, as well as greater capacity to transport large volumes of cargo. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at the inaugural Carpathian Eight summit in Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In addition, the president said that Ukraine needs to:

  • modernize roads and railways faster;
    • have military mobility that will improve defense capabilities;
      • have more shelters, more renewable energy, and develop the region's critical mineral resources;
        • have stronger trade ties and closer industrial cooperation.

          Ukraine also needs to attract significantly more investment to the Carpathian region, which is a natural European gateway for routes running from the South Caucasus and Asia through the Black Sea. These routes are operating today and will continue to operate in the future

          – Zelenskyy noted.

          We would like to remind you

          On September 18, the first summit of the "Carpathian Eight" C8 began, bringing together representatives of Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Austria, Serbia, and the EU.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          EconomyPolitics
          Austria
          European Union
          Serbia
          Czech Republic
          Romania
          Slovakia
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          Hungary
          Ukraine
          Poland