Ukraine needs better transport, logistics and investment from partners - Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs better transport and logistics, as well as greater capacity to transport large volumes of cargo. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at the inaugural Carpathian Eight summit in Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In addition, the president said that Ukraine needs to:

modernize roads and railways faster;

have military mobility that will improve defense capabilities;

have more shelters, more renewable energy, and develop the region's critical mineral resources;

have stronger trade ties and closer industrial cooperation.

Ukraine also needs to attract significantly more investment to the Carpathian region, which is a natural European gateway for routes running from the South Caucasus and Asia through the Black Sea. These routes are operating today and will continue to operate in the future – Zelenskyy noted.

We would like to remind you

On September 18, the first summit of the "Carpathian Eight" C8 began, bringing together representatives of Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Austria, Serbia, and the EU.