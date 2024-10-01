ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukraine nationalizes six polymer enterprises owned by russians

Ukraine nationalizes six polymer enterprises owned by russians

The High Anti-Corruption Court has upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to nationalize six Ukrainian enterprises of the russian Polyplastik Group. The owners of the conglomerate support russian aggression and supply polymers to the russian military-industrial complex.

Six Ukrainian companies owned by russian entrepreneurs have been nationalized. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court has upheld a lawsuit filed by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against co-owners of the russian corporation Poliplastik Group. The corporate rights of six Ukrainian enterprises, including two pipe plants, were recovered for the state.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that the Poliplast Group is a large industrial conglomerate specializing in the production of high-tech polymer pipes and composite polymer materials. It has a research and development base for research and development in the field of composite polymers, which have a wide range of applications - from the production of polymer pipes to the production of components for small arms.

The investigation established that the owners of the conglomerate support the aggressor state's aggressive policy. They provide logistical support for the functioning of the occupation administrations of the Crimean peninsula, participate in the development of materials to improve the small arms model, which is supplied by order of the russian ministry of defense. The owners of the corporation also supply polymers to the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the russian federation

- added the CSO.

Recall

The SBU facilitated the nationalization of the assets of russian oligarch Viktor Kononov in Ukraine worth over UAH 2 billion. The High Anti-Corruption Court transferred 100% of VinnytsiaPobutkhim PJSC shares and all of the company's property to the state.

Ministry of Justice asks HACC to nationalize assets of former head of Yanukovych's security for over UAH 100 million26.09.24, 13:39 • 14039 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

