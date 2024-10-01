Six Ukrainian companies owned by russian entrepreneurs have been nationalized. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court has upheld a lawsuit filed by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against co-owners of the russian corporation Poliplastik Group. The corporate rights of six Ukrainian enterprises, including two pipe plants, were recovered for the state.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that the Poliplast Group is a large industrial conglomerate specializing in the production of high-tech polymer pipes and composite polymer materials. It has a research and development base for research and development in the field of composite polymers, which have a wide range of applications - from the production of polymer pipes to the production of components for small arms.

The investigation established that the owners of the conglomerate support the aggressor state's aggressive policy. They provide logistical support for the functioning of the occupation administrations of the Crimean peninsula, participate in the development of materials to improve the small arms model, which is supplied by order of the russian ministry of defense. The owners of the corporation also supply polymers to the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the russian federation - added the CSO.

Recall

The SBU facilitated the nationalization of the assets of russian oligarch Viktor Kononov in Ukraine worth over UAH 2 billion. The High Anti-Corruption Court transferred 100% of VinnytsiaPobutkhim PJSC shares and all of the company's property to the state.

