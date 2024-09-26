Ministry of Justice asks HACC to nationalize assets of former head of Yanukovych's security for over UAH 100 million

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the possibility of nationalizing the assets of the former head of the security service of fugitive President Yanukovych. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

This claim involves the nationalization of a hotel complex in Bukovel, cash, land plots, corporate rights of the company, apartments and two parking spaces in Kyiv, a MERCEDES-BENS GL 550 car and a trailer. The total amount of seized assets is over UAH 100 million.

The former head of the former president's security service is accused of aiding the aggressor state and illegal handling of weapons. According to the investigation, after the start of the full-scale invasion, he illegally left the territory controlled by Ukraine. He was put on the wanted list in Ukraine.

While in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, he helped his son, an active FSB officer, in searching for patriotic Ukrainian citizens who remained in the occupied territories.

Based on the collected evidence, a lawsuit was filed with the court to impose sanctions on the former head of the fugitive president's security service - to recover his assets to the state - the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

