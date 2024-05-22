ukenru
Assets of 6 enterprises of the corporation with Russian co-owners can be transferred to the state income

Assets of 6 enterprises of the corporation with Russian co-owners can be transferred to the state income

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19322 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court filed a lawsuit to recover the assets of six enterprises, including two pipe plants, in connection with the fact that their Russian co-owners were sanctioned for the supply of polymers to the Russian military-industrial complex.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has filed a lawsuit to recover the assets of six enterprises, including two pipe plants, as sanctions against their Russian co-owners, Reports UNN with reference to the press service of the prosecutor general's office.

Details

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court filed a lawsuit to nationalize six enterprises of the Polyplastic Group Corporation. It is noted that the co-owners of the enterprises are Russians who supply polymers to enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

The claim to the court was filed based on the materials of the Office of the prosecutor general by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Help

The Russian corporation is a large industrial conglomerate specializing in the production of high-tech polymer pipes and composite polymer materials that have a wide range of applications.

The owners of this corporation support the aggressive policy of the aggressor state. They materially and technically ensure the functioning of the occupation administrations of the Crimean Peninsula, participate in the development of composite material for improving the model of small arms supplied by order of the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation. They supply polymers to enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order is carried out by investigators of the main Investigation Department of the SBU.

recall

The decision on confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation will be made in a few weeks.

Germany agrees with the US plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Contact us about advertising