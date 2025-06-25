Ukraine must be provided with everything necessary to prevent a renewed attempt by Putin to attack - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine must be provided with everything necessary to prevent another attempt by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to attack. Rutte said this at a briefing during the NATO summit, UNN writes.

We need to make sure Ukraine has everything it needs to stop Putin's re-attempt - Rutte noted.

He emphasized that NATO will continue to support Ukraine to ensure lasting peace.

We will continue to help Ukraine to ensure lasting peace in the future - Rutte emphasized.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, calling it "meaningful" and indicating that they "covered all really significant issues", including a ceasefire, peace and protection of Ukrainians.

"A long and meaningful meeting with President Trump. We covered all really significant issues. I thank Mr. President, I thank the United States," - wrote Zelenskyy on social networks.