Ukraine must be provided with everything necessary to prevent a renewed attempt by Putin to attack - Rutte
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated the necessity of providing Ukraine with everything it needs to prevent repeated Russian aggression. NATO will support Ukraine for a lasting peace.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine must be provided with everything necessary to prevent another attempt by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to attack. Rutte said this at a briefing during the NATO summit, UNN writes.
We need to make sure Ukraine has everything it needs to stop Putin's re-attempt
He emphasized that NATO will continue to support Ukraine to ensure lasting peace.
We will continue to help Ukraine to ensure lasting peace in the future
Addition
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, calling it "meaningful" and indicating that they "covered all really significant issues", including a ceasefire, peace and protection of Ukrainians.
"A long and meaningful meeting with President Trump. We covered all really significant issues. I thank Mr. President, I thank the United States," - wrote Zelenskyy on social networks.