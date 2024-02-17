Ukraine may soon sign bilateral security agreements with Denmark and the Netherlands - OP

Denmark and the Netherlands may become the next countries with which Ukraine will sign bilateral security agreements. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov on the air of "We are Ukraine" , UNN reports.

According to him, the signing of these agreements is very important for Ukraine.

"I would like to emphasize the meetings with Ms. Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Mr. Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. Because yesterday we signed very important security agreements with Germany and France. And judging by the dynamics of the preparation of the next bilateral security agreements within the framework of the Vilnius Declaration of the Group of Seven, it seems that Denmark and the Netherlands will be the next countries with which such agreements will be signed," Nikiforov noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that he could not say when these agreements would be signed.

"But I think it will happen very soon," added the presidential spokesman.

Recall

On February 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two security agreements with Germany and France.