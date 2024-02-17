ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102273 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112217 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154830 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158377 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254979 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175060 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166120 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148448 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228452 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Ukraine may soon sign bilateral security agreements with Denmark and the Netherlands - OP

Ukraine may soon sign bilateral security agreements with Denmark and the Netherlands - OP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32925 views

Ukraine may soon sign bilateral security agreements with Denmark and the Netherlands, President Zelenskiy's spokesman says.

Denmark and the Netherlands may become the next countries with which Ukraine will sign bilateral security agreements. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov on the air of "We are Ukraine" , UNN reports.

According to him, the signing of these agreements is very important for Ukraine.

"I would like to emphasize the meetings with Ms. Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Mr. Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. Because yesterday we signed very important security agreements with Germany and France. And judging by the dynamics of the preparation of the next bilateral security agreements within the framework of the Vilnius Declaration of the Group of Seven, it seems that Denmark and the Netherlands will be the next countries with which such agreements will be signed," Nikiforov noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that he could not say when these agreements would be signed.

"But I think it will happen very soon," added the presidential spokesman.

Recall

On February 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two security agreements with Germany and France. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

mark-rutteMark Rutte
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
g7G7
denmarkDenmark
franceFrance
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

