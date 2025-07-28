$41.780.01
01:15 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump's statement on shortening the deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire caused the Russian stock market to collapse

Kyiv • UNN

 1142 views

The main index of the Moscow Exchange fell by 0.94% after US President Donald Trump's statement about his intention to shorten the deadline for Russia to achieve peace in Ukraine. Earlier, Trump threatened to impose "tough tariffs" on Russian imports if a deal was not reached.

The main index of the Moscow Exchange fell by 0.94% after US President Donald Trump announced his intention to shorten the term he set for Russia to achieve peace in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The Russian stock market fell amid US President Donald Trump's statement about shortening the term for achieving a truce in Ukraine

- the publication says.

It is indicated that by 15.11 (Moscow time) "the main index of the Moscow Exchange decreased by 0.94%, to 2746.24 points." Before the US president's statement, it showed an increase of approximately 0.2%.

Recall

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and that he could shorten the 50-day term for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

He stated that he was going to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine of approximately 10 or 12 days, starting today.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to impose "tough tariffs" on Russian imports of "about 100%" if no agreement to end the war in Ukraine was reached within 50 days.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Tesla
