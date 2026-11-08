Ukraine marks the Day of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Assault Forces

On November 8, Ukraine marks the Day of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

This holiday honors the warriors who carry out complex combat missions, demonstrate resilience and professionalism, and defend the country in the most critical areas.

True to your motto, "Always First!", you are the first to go into battle and destroy the enemy in the most challenging sections of the front. The Air Assault Forces are an elite force that reminds the occupiers every day of the inevitability of retribution. Thank you for your courage, steely character, bravery, and devotion to Ukraine - says the greeting from the Joint Forces Grouping.

"We wish you robust health and reliable comrades-in-arms by your side! May every mission be successful. A secure rear, God’s protection, and Victory to you, our glorious maroon berets!" - the JFG added.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Air Assault Forces had liberated more than 800 square kilometers, and that more than 200 additional square kilometers were liberated during Operation "Vivaldi".

The 7th Air Assault Corps destroyed two Grad multiple rocket launchers near Huliaipole and disrupted the occupiers’ logistics