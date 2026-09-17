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The 7th Air Assault Corps destroyed two Grad multiple rocket launchers near Huliaipole and disrupted the occupiers’ logistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Operators of the 237th Air Assault Battalion struck two Grad multiple rocket launchers on the Huliaipole–Polohy highway. The strike complicated the occupiers’ logistics.

The 7th Air Assault Corps destroyed two Grad multiple rocket launchers near Huliaipole and disrupted the occupiers’ logistics

Ukrainian troops destroyed two enemy Grad multiple rocket launchers on the Huliaipole–Polohy highway in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, UNN writes.

Details

The successful operation was carried out by operators of the 237th Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 7th Air Assault Forces Corps. They tracked and struck two BM-21 Grad systems on the Huliaipole–Polohy highway.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy is trying to use this highway, which is about 15 km from the line of contact, as a logistical artery—for transporting personnel and moving military equipment

—the military said.

The soldiers eliminated one of the Grads directly on the outskirts of Huliaipole while it was operating "from the wheels." They destroyed the other artillery system while it was moving along the road toward the city.

"The enemy's movement here is already dangerous. Disrupting logistics complicates the adversary's offensive actions in the Huliaipole sector," the 7th Air Assault Forces Corps stated.

Zelenskyy announced the striking of the Yaroslavl oil refinery and six aircraft at an airfield in Rostov17.09.26, 11:21 • 14496 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
BM-21 "Grad"
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Gulyaypole