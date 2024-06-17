Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to ensure effective operation of F-16 - Yevlash

Currently, Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to ensure the effective operation of F-16 fighters and their deployment on the territory of Ukraine.

The Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said this during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

In fact, all the necessary measures are already being taken to ensure their effective operation and deployment in the country. We understand that the enemy will hunt for these aircraft. And there is no reason to believe that he will succeed in disrupting something very much. As we see now, the enemy is actively trying to attack our airfields, but you can see that Ukrainian aviation continues to perform tasks and is quite successful - Yevlash said.

Recall

Romania will pay from the state budget for the costs of training Ukrainian pilots to work with American F-16 fighters at the Fătăști military air base.