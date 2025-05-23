Ukraine is investigating 75 cases of the murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers – Prosecutor General's Office
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is investigating 75 criminal proceedings regarding the killings of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians. The increase in the number of crimes is linked to directives from the top leadership of the Russian Federation.
In Ukraine, 75 criminal proceedings are already being investigated into the murders of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was reported in a commentary for a CNN investigation by Yuriy Belousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict of the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.
Details
Belousov stressed that the number of these crimes is growing every year of the war:
- 2022: 8 criminal proceedings on the facts of the murder of 57 Ukrainian prisoners of war;
- 2023: 8 criminal proceedings on the facts of the murder of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war;
- 2024: 39 criminal proceedings on the facts of the murder of 149 Ukrainian prisoners of war;
- since the beginning of 2025 - already 20 criminal proceedings on the facts of the murder of 51 Ukrainian prisoners of war.
Yuriy Belousov explained that this increase is due to instructions to destroy Ukrainian soldiers given by the top leadership of the Russian Federation, both political and military.
Recall
Intercepted radio conversations and drone recordings indicate that Russia is likely ordering its military to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war. Ukraine has stated that this is more than just barbaric war crimes. The Russians are showing that they are a bunch of sadists and degenerates.