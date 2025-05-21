"Every minute of silence is the price of a human life": Lubinets called on the world to respond to the killings of Ukrainian prisoners
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian intelligence provided CNN with intercepted conversations in which a Russian commander orders the shooting of prisoners of war. The ombudsman called on the world to hold Russia accountable.
New evidence has emerged online that Russian occupiers have a targeted order to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war. This is reported by UNN referring to CNN and Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
Details
Ukrainian intelligence provided the American TV channel CNN with a radio interception in which a Russian commander is heard ordering the shooting of captured soldiers. These negotiations coincide with a drone video showing Russian soldiers shooting Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the area of the village of Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region, in November 2024. In these shots, Russian occupiers kill Ukrainian prisoners of war with shots to the head.
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, reacted to these crimes. He sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN, emphasizing that the murder of prisoners of war is a war crime for which responsibility must be held.
If you have witnessed or have any information regarding violations of the rights of Ukrainian citizens, executions of Ukrainian servicemen, please immediately report it to the "hotline" of the Ombudsman of Ukraine at 0800 50 17 20 and to law enforcement agencies.
He called on the world community not to delay, but to bring Russia to justice.
This evidence is important for establishing the truth, documenting war crimes and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Russia kills every day. And every minute of silence is the price of a human life.
Let us remind you
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the intercepted radio conversations, where the Russians order the killing of Ukrainian prisoners. They stated that this is more than just barbaric war crimes - the Russians show that they are a bunch of sadists and degenerates.