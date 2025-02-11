Ukraine is creating a single logistics space with the EU: the government explained why and how

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 44678 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 90725 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102177 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117186 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100292 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125234 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102552 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113230 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116848 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159196 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103375 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94874 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 66094 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106508 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100741 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117189 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125235 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159197 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149488 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181664 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100741 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106508 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136800 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138608 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166544 views
Actual
Ukraine is creating a single logistics space with the EU: the government explained why and how

Ukraine is creating a single logistics space with the EU: the government explained why and how

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30467 views

Ukraine is implementing joint customs control with the EU and modernizing its border infrastructure. By 2030, it is planned to upgrade 29 and build 17 new checkpoints.

Ukraine is creating a common logistics space with the EU so that people and goods can move quickly and without obstacles in both directions from the border. In particular, Kyiv expects to launch a pilot project on the Ukrainian-Polish border on joint customs and border control this year. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We are creating a single logistics space so that people, goods and services can move quickly and without obstacles on both sides of the border

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine is moving in several key directions to achieve this.

"'Transport visa-free regime' with the EU, thanks to which Ukrainian carriers no longer need separate permits. The government is working to make this instrument a long-term one in our relations with the EU. Last year, Ukraine exported $14.7 billion worth of goods by road, which is 5% more than in 2023," Shmyhal said.

According to the Prime Minister, it is also about modernizing border infrastructure and checkpoints.

"We have clear goals - to upgrade 29 checkpoints and build 17 new ones by 2030," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine expects to launch a pilot project on the Ukrainian-Polish border this year.

"Launching joint customs and border control on the borders with the EU. We expect to launch a pilot project on the Ukrainian-Polish border this year. We are currently negotiating the relevant agreement with the European Commission," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that the eCheckpoint system is already operating at 28 checkpoints. In total, almost 1.7 million border crossings have been recorded using the service since its launch.

"Ukrainian sea corridor. Over the past year and a half, it has already transported more than 100 million tons of cargo to 53 countries. The sea has once again become the gateway to Ukrainian exports. We will continue to invest in the development of port infrastructure both in Odesa and on the Danube," said Shmyhal.

A new checkpoint “Nyzhankovychi - Malkhovychi” has been opened on the border with Poland: does “eCheck” work there21.12.24, 16:54 • 34071 view

In addition, he said, the state, through the Export Credit Agency, has supported exporters to the tune of UAH 20 billion over the past three years. This year, such support has already amounted to UAH 1.5 billion.

Ukraine and the European Commission extended the "transport visa-free regime" - Prime Minister20.06.24, 13:47 • 20835 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising