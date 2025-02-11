Ukraine is creating a single logistics space with the EU: the government explained why and how

Ukraine is creating a common logistics space with the EU so that people and goods can move quickly and without obstacles in both directions from the border. In particular, Kyiv expects to launch a pilot project on the Ukrainian-Polish border on joint customs and border control this year. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We are creating a single logistics space so that people, goods and services can move quickly and without obstacles on both sides of the border - Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine is moving in several key directions to achieve this.

"'Transport visa-free regime' with the EU, thanks to which Ukrainian carriers no longer need separate permits. The government is working to make this instrument a long-term one in our relations with the EU. Last year, Ukraine exported $14.7 billion worth of goods by road, which is 5% more than in 2023," Shmyhal said.

According to the Prime Minister, it is also about modernizing border infrastructure and checkpoints.

"We have clear goals - to upgrade 29 checkpoints and build 17 new ones by 2030," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine expects to launch a pilot project on the Ukrainian-Polish border this year.

"Launching joint customs and border control on the borders with the EU. We expect to launch a pilot project on the Ukrainian-Polish border this year. We are currently negotiating the relevant agreement with the European Commission," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that the eCheckpoint system is already operating at 28 checkpoints. In total, almost 1.7 million border crossings have been recorded using the service since its launch.

"Ukrainian sea corridor. Over the past year and a half, it has already transported more than 100 million tons of cargo to 53 countries. The sea has once again become the gateway to Ukrainian exports. We will continue to invest in the development of port infrastructure both in Odesa and on the Danube," said Shmyhal.

A new checkpoint “Nyzhankovychi - Malkhovychi” has been opened on the border with Poland: does “eCheck” work there

In addition, he said, the state, through the Export Credit Agency, has supported exporters to the tune of UAH 20 billion over the past three years. This year, such support has already amounted to UAH 1.5 billion.

Ukraine and the European Commission extended the "transport visa-free regime" - Prime Minister