Ukraine has accumulated record-high gas reserves in six years ahead of winter — Naftogaz

Ukraine has accumulated 16 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities ahead of the heating season. This is the highest level since 2020, despite intensified Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Acting Chairman of Naftogaz Serhiy Fedorenko said this in an interview with Reuters, reports UNN.

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According to him, during 2026, Russia attacked the company's facilities more than 400 times—twice as often as last year. Oil and gas production, processing, and transportation facilities, as well as thermal power plants in frontline regions, came under attack.

This year, most of our facilities have been hit —Fedorenko said, noting that the company continues to restore damaged infrastructure and strengthen its protection.

Will Ukraine have enough gas for the winter?

The current reserves exceed the minimum volume of 13.2 billion cubic meters that the government has deemed necessary to get through the winter. For comparison, Ukraine began the previous heating season with reserves of less than 14 billion cubic meters.

At the same time, gas consumption in the country is declining. According to Fedorenko's forecast, it will amount to about 20 billion cubic meters in 2026, compared with 21 billion last year. One of the reasons was the shutdown of some industrial enterprises due to Russian shelling.

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To provide additional security for the heating season, Naftogaz has already contracted imports of more than 1 billion cubic meters of gas, 25% of which will be liquefied natural gas. The supplies are scheduled for the period from December to March.

Ukraine has also offered the European Union the use of its underground gas storage facilities, whose total capacity is about 30 billion cubic meters. A third of this capacity is ready to be allocated to European partners.

Despite the record reserves, Naftogaz is cautiously assessing the prospects of getting through the winter because of the constant threat of new Russian strikes and possible damage to energy infrastructure.

EU faces a gas shortage as winter approaches - Politico