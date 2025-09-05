$41.350.02
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 13761 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 23025 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 20380 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 36478 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 35457 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 50147 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 41868 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41603 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41768 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Ukraine for the first time returned stolen funds from abroad: 3.3 million euros in the Polygraph Combine case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Ukraine is for the first time returning 3.377 million euros from abroad, stolen through a corruption scheme at the State Enterprise "Polygraph Combine "Ukraina". The funds will be transferred by a French company that was involved in the NABU and SAPO case, after an agreement with the National Financial Prosecutor's Office of France.

Ukraine for the first time returned stolen funds from abroad: 3.3 million euros in the Polygraph Combine case

For the first time in Ukraine's history, funds stolen as a result of a corruption scheme will be returned from abroad. This concerns 3.377 million euros (approximately 163 million UAH), which will be transferred to the state budget from a French company, a defendant in the NABU and SAPO case regarding fraud at the State Enterprise "Polygraph Combine "Ukraina"". This was reported by UNN with reference to NABU.

Details

As reported by anti-corruption bodies, the agreement with the company was concluded by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office of France on July 8, and on September 3, it was approved by a court in Paris. This is the first case when a foreign entity compensates Ukraine for damages caused by corruption.

The NABU and SAPO investigation established that the state enterprise purchased materials from the French company at inflated prices through an Estonian shell company. As a result, the former director of the Polygraph Combine received undue benefit in the form of copyrights to protective elements of documents. In total, eight people were notified of suspicion in the case, including the former head of the state enterprise.

This achievement was made possible thanks to international cooperation: NABU, SAPO, French and Estonian law enforcement officers worked in a joint investigative group under the auspices of Eurojust. The STAR (Stolen Asset Recovery) initiative and the OECD GLEN platform, which helped establish stable contacts with foreign partners, also played an important role.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office ensured the coordination of Ukraine's representation in the French court.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Paris
France
Estonia
Ukraine