Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

NABU and SAP exposed former SBU official Vitiuk for illicit enrichment. The Security Service claims "revenge"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

NABU and SAP exposed former SBU official Illia Vitiuk for illicit enrichment. He purchased an apartment for 21.6 million hryvnias, registering it under a family member who allegedly earned the funds as a private entrepreneur.

NABU and SAP exposed former SBU official Vitiuk for illicit enrichment. The Security Service claims “revenge”

NABU and SAP exposed former SBU official Illia Vitiuk for illicit enrichment and declaring false information. According to the investigation, in December 2023, the suspect purchased an apartment for UAH 21.6 million and registered it to a family member. The Security Service of Ukraine stated that the suspicion against Vitiuk is revenge from NABU and SAP for the SBU effectively countering Russian influence on state bodies and exposing several Bureau employees for committing crimes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press services of SAP and SBU.

NABU and SAP exposed a high-ranking SBU official for illicit enrichment and declaring false information. According to the investigation, in December 2023, the suspect purchased an apartment for UAH 21.6 million and registered it to a family member. At the same time, according to the contract, its value is UAH 12.8 million.

 - the message says.

SAP noted that to justify the origin of the funds, the family member indicated that they earned them as a sole proprietor – providing legal and consulting services since February 2022.

Investigators found that funds were indeed transferred to the sole proprietor's accounts for allegedly providing legal and consulting services. However, these funds came from a person suspected of embezzling funds from JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" as part of a criminal organized group, as well as from companies controlled by the said person. The collected evidence indicates that such services were not provided, and the companies show signs of fictitiousness. In addition, there is no confirmation of the legal origin of the remaining UAH 8.8 million spent on the apartment purchase 

- added SAP.

Qualification: Art. 368-5 and Part 2 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Let's add

At the same time, the SBU emphasized that the suspicion against Vitiuk by NABU and SAP "is revenge from NABU and SAP for the Security Service of Ukraine effectively countering Russian influence on state bodies and exposing several Bureau employees for committing crimes."

NABU and SAP employees announced suspicion to Brigadier General of the Security Service of Ukraine I. Vitiuk. The SBU perceives such actions as a response to the justified detention by the Service of several employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau at the end of July this year. According to the SBU, the announcement of suspicion to Vitiuk by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is revenge from NABU and SAP for the Security Service of Ukraine effectively countering Russian influence on state bodies and exposing several Bureau employees for committing crimes 

- noted the SBU.

The SBU emphasized that the suspicion against Vitiuk was announced precisely after the high-profile detentions of Bureau representatives, although the relevant criminal proceedings were opened almost a year and a half ago.

During this time, NABU and SAP employees could not collect convincing evidence that would confirm the illicit enrichment and inaccurate declaration imputed to I. Vitiuk 

- added the SBU.

The Security Service emphasized that the reason for opening criminal proceedings was the existence of an apartment in his family, which was allegedly purchased at an undervalued price with funds that were allegedly not obtained legally. At the same time, according to the SBU, the investigation ignored the conclusions of many expert examinations that refuted the purchase of housing at an undervalued price.

In particular, those expert examinations initiated by NABU itself; the conclusion of the NAPC, which after thorough checks found no signs of illicit enrichment in I. Vitiuk's family; the entrepreneurial activity of I. Vitiuk's wife and her receipt of legal and declared income, for which housing was purchased for the family (confirmed by a number of state expert examinations); testimonies of numerous witnesses who, despite pressure from the investigation, refute the prosecution's version. Separately, we note that I. Vitiuk has made an important contribution to the defense of the country since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion 

- emphasized the SBU.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Illia Vitiuk, whose wife bought an apartment for over 20 million hryvnias during the war, from the position of head of the Department of Counterintelligence Protection of State Interests in the Field of Information Security of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Last year, journalists published information that they found an apartment belonging to Illia Vitiuk's wife, which was purchased in December 2023 for over 20 million hryvnias at market price. Although the official's declaration states that 12.8 million hryvnias were paid for the apartment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
