Ukraine expressed solidarity with allies in response to Russian cyberattacks

Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 119667 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 74861 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 71285 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 75728 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 71324 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 56446 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56182 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 198855 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109797 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
The situation in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions remains difficult - Zelenskyy
A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro - OVA
Air defense forces are working near Kyiv - mayor
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense forces at work
Air raid alert across Ukraine due to missile threat
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces
Ukraine expressed solidarity with allies in response to Russian cyberattacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha declared Ukraine's full solidarity with the EU, Great Britain, and other partners who have been subjected to Russia's hybrid campaigns. Ukraine is ready to share its experience in countering cyber threats to strengthen collective security.

Ukraine expressed solidarity with allies in response to Russian cyberattacks

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha assured of Ukraine's support for European states that have suffered Russian cyberattacks. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

Sybiha stated that Ukraine is "fully in solidarity with the EU, Great Britain, and other international partners who have been targeted by Russia's persistent hybrid campaigns."

"Ukraine has unique experience in countering Russia's hybrid threats and cyberattacks. In close cooperation with our partners, we will continue to contribute, strengthening our collective resilience to cyber threats and enhancing our common security," the Foreign Minister added.

Recall

Great Britain imposed new sanctions on Russian spy units and 18 military intelligence officers. This was announced by the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the British government, this refers to three units of Russian military intelligence (Main Intelligence Directorate), as well as 18 officers of these units. They are accused of conducting malicious cyber activity for many years in Britain, as well as involvement in crimes in Mariupol and attempting to kill former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in 2018.

Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network carried out in Europe: details

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsTechnologies
Andriy Sybiha
European Union
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Mariupol
Tesla
