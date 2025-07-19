Ukraine expressed solidarity with allies in response to Russian cyberattacks

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha assured of Ukraine's support for European states that have suffered Russian cyberattacks. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

Sybiha stated that Ukraine is "fully in solidarity with the EU, Great Britain, and other international partners who have been targeted by Russia's persistent hybrid campaigns."

"Ukraine has unique experience in countering Russia's hybrid threats and cyberattacks. In close cooperation with our partners, we will continue to contribute, strengthening our collective resilience to cyber threats and enhancing our common security," the Foreign Minister added.

Recall

Great Britain imposed new sanctions on Russian spy units and 18 military intelligence officers. This was announced by the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the British government, this refers to three units of Russian military intelligence (Main Intelligence Directorate), as well as 18 officers of these units. They are accused of conducting malicious cyber activity for many years in Britain, as well as involvement in crimes in Mariupol and attempting to kill former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in 2018.

