Ukraine expects the Reconstruction Investment Fund to have at least $200 million by the end of 2028

Kyiv expects the Reconstruction Investment Fund to have $150 million by the end of this year. And by the end of 2028, the volume could increase by at least $200 million. These funds are enough to start the first large-scale investments. This was announced by Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev during a meeting with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced a $75 million contribution to the Reconstruction Investment Fund established by Ukraine and the United States.

DFC and Ukraine are making equal contributions – $75 million each to the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. Taking into account other receipts, we expect that by the end of 2028, the total volume of the Fund will be about $200 million. The first funds will be a signal for other investors, including the EBRD and IFC - said Sobolev.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, commenting on the formation of Ukraine and the United States' initial capital for the operation of the Reconstruction Investment Fund in the amount of $150 million, said that this is another important step in the process of launching the full operation of the Fund, and from today it can be stated that operational work has started.

Sobolev noted that funding will come in tranches for specific initiatives: some this year, the rest next year.

This means that the funds will immediately work for real investments in Ukraine, and will not remain "on paper" - he wrote on Facebook.

Addition

On September 15, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev reported that American partners were shown objects that could become pilot projects for the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. The delegation visited Kirovohrad region, where they inspected the Byrzulivskyi Mining and Processing Plant and the Likarivske deposit.

First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the work of the Ukraine and United States Reconstruction Investment Fund could start with projects on graphite, titanium and lithium.