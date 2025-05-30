Ukraine does not rule out Trump's participation in Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin - Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine welcomes the possible participation of US President Donald Trump in the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He said this during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

In particular, Sybiha noted, answering journalists' questions about when a potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin with Trump's participation, which was previously proposed by the Ukrainian side, could take place.

One of the agreements reached during the meeting of delegations in Istanbul recently, and there were three agreements: exchange of prisoners of war, exchange of views on the parameters of a truce, and the third position was, in fact, to start the work of teams on the format of the venue for the future meeting at the level of presidents, that is, at the level of Zelenskyy-Putin. And, of course, we will welcome it if this meeting takes place in a more expanded format, in particular with the participation of President Trump. - said the Foreign Minister.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that he is ready for a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This meeting may take place in the Vatican, Switzerland or any other negotiating platform.