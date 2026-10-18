Ukraine does not have access to Starshield — Rubio

The Starshield satellite communications defense system is currently unavailable to Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated this while speaking with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukraine requested access to the system in order to carry out strikes deep inside Russian territory. As Rubio said, Starshield and Starlink are "completely different products": Starlink is regulated as a commercial product, while Starshield is a military product.

I know that Ukraine wants to gain access to Starshield. The Ukrainians asked to be granted such access in order to carry out long-range strikes deep inside Russia. At present, they do not have access to this system - Rubio said.

When asked whether the U.S. government was connected to disruptions in the operation of the Starshield system or Elon Musk's Starlink technology, the secretary of state answered in the negative.

"I don't know what their explanation is, but it has absolutely nothing to do with the White House. I saw reports about it in recent days. That information is categorically false. No one in the White House ordered anyone to slow down the internet or reduce the connection speed so that certain drones could not use it," Rubio added.

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in Ukraine, Starlink shuts down after reaching a speed of approximately 161 km/h, while in EU countries the system operated while moving at speeds exceeding 180 km/h.

Europe is developing its own satellite network instead of Starlink — Zelenskyy