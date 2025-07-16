Ukraine defeats Netherlands and retains its place in the Volleyball Nations League

Today, July 16, the Ukrainian national volleyball team defeated the Netherlands national team (3:2), which allowed our team to retain its place in the men's Nations League for the next season and continue to fight for a playoff spot, reports UNN.

Details

In the final game week, the teams were solving different tasks. The Netherlands won only one match out of eight (3:1 against Turkey) and are fighting for survival, occupying the penultimate place. Ukraine, with 15 points, is fighting for a place in the quarterfinals.

The first set ended with our team winning 25:21, but the second and third sets ended with the Netherlands winning - both 20:25.

The fourth set ended in favor of Ukraine - 26:24, and thus the match went into a tie-break, where the Ukrainian team proved stronger - 15:13.

Thus, thanks to a 3:2 victory in favor of Ukraine, our team gained two points and is already 4 points ahead of its closest pursuer - Argentina.

In addition, Ukraine guaranteed itself a place in the Nations League for the next season.

Tomorrow, July 17, Ukraine will play against Italy, on Friday - against Serbia, and on Sunday, July 20, it will face Canada.

Recall

The Ukrainian men's volleyball team won its fifth victory in the 2025 Nations League.