Ukraine calls on Brazil to arrest Putin if he attends G20 summit

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
58%
Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Ukraine calls on Brazil to arrest Putin if he attends G20 summit

Kyiv • UNN

Andrey Kostin called on Brazil to execute an arrest warrant for Putin if he attends the G20 summit. The Prosecutor General emphasized the importance of bringing Putin to justice for war crimes.

Ukraine calls on Brazil to arrest Putin if he attends G20 summit

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said there is information indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend the G20 summit in Brazil next month and called on the country's authorities to execute an arrest warrant for him if he appears, as he said in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told Reuters in an interview that "it is important for the international community to unite and bring Putin to justice.

In connection with "the information that Putin may attend the G20 summit in Brazil, I would like to reiterate that the Brazilian authorities, as a state party to the Rome Statute, are obliged to arrest him if he dares to visit the country," Kostin said.

I sincerely hope that Brazil will arrest him, reaffirming its status as a democracy and a state governed by the rule of law

- said the Prosecutor General.

Failure to do so risks setting a precedent in which leaders accused of crimes can travel with impunity, he said.

Asked whether a decision had been made on whether Putin would attend the meeting of the world's 20 leading economies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday: "No. When the decision is made, we will inform you.

Brazil has sent Putin a standard invitation to the November 18-19 G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro, but has received no indication that he plans to attend, according to two Brazilian government officials.

The ICC prosecutor's office declined to comment.

The court's representative reiterated that it relies on member states and other partners to execute its decisions, including arrest warrants. Member states have an obligation to cooperate under the court's founding treaty, said Fadi El Abdalla, a spokesman for the court.

Addendum

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023, about a year after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, accusing him of the war crime of deporting children.

Despite the ICC warrant, Putin went on an official state visit to Mongolia in September, whose failure to arrest him was criticized by Ukraine as a blow to international justice.

However, last year, Putin did not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa and was online.

The ICC, composed of 124 member states, was established in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression when member states are unwilling or unable to do so on their own.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

