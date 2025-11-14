Ukraine called on World Aquatics to revoke the decision to reinstate Russians and Belarusians in team competitions

$42.060.03
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
03:39 PM • 5266 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 8072 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 9352 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 11306 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 22916 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
01:14 PM • 19770 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44798 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30478 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55239 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 62982 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 30836 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 25085 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM • 17003 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 14932 views
Ukraine called on World Aquatics to revoke the decision to reinstate Russians and Belarusians in team competitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Ukrainian sports institutions have called on World Aquatics to reconsider the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to team competitions starting in 2026. The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the NOC of Ukraine, and the Swimming Federation emphasized that this contradicts the IOC's 2023 recommendations.

Ukraine called on World Aquatics to revoke the decision to reinstate Russians and Belarusians in team competitions

Ukrainian sports institutions have appealed to the leadership of the IOC and World Aquatics with a demand to review the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international team disciplines from 2026. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The joint appeal of the Ministry, the NOC of Ukraine, and the Swimming Federation states that the new World Aquatics rules, which allow representatives of aggressor states to compete under a neutral status in water polo and other team sports, contradict the IOC recommendations from 2023. At that time, the IOC clearly emphasized that the participation of team athletes from Russia and Belarus is unacceptable.

FIS banned Russians and Belarusians from participating in the 2026 Olympic ski sports qualifiers21.10.25, 21:20 • 3039 views

In the context of ongoing aggression, any admission of representatives of aggressor states undermines trust in the international sports movement

– emphasized the ministry. 

It is noted that Ukrainians, including athletes, are dying daily from Russian attacks, and sports facilities are being destroyed.

The agency added: "Team disciplines are based on interaction and trust. Allowing athletes from warring countries is unacceptable."

Paralympians from Russia and Belarus suspended from 2026 Games - IPC23.10.25, 19:01 • 3435 views

The Ukrainian side called on World Aquatics to maintain the current ban on the participation of Russians and Belarusians in team competitions and reminded that any concessions to aggressors "contradict the values of sport and become an instrument of political propaganda."

The Ministry emphasized its hope that international sports organizations will remain committed to the principles of peace, justice, and solidarity with athletes who continue to fight for the freedom and dignity of Ukraine.

Russian athletes who visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine participate in international competitions under a neutral status - HUR20.10.25, 09:43 • 4483 views

