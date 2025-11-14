Ukraine called on World Aquatics to revoke the decision to reinstate Russians and Belarusians in team competitions

Ukrainian sports institutions have appealed to the leadership of the IOC and World Aquatics with a demand to review the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international team disciplines from 2026. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The joint appeal of the Ministry, the NOC of Ukraine, and the Swimming Federation states that the new World Aquatics rules, which allow representatives of aggressor states to compete under a neutral status in water polo and other team sports, contradict the IOC recommendations from 2023. At that time, the IOC clearly emphasized that the participation of team athletes from Russia and Belarus is unacceptable.

In the context of ongoing aggression, any admission of representatives of aggressor states undermines trust in the international sports movement – emphasized the ministry.

It is noted that Ukrainians, including athletes, are dying daily from Russian attacks, and sports facilities are being destroyed.

The agency added: "Team disciplines are based on interaction and trust. Allowing athletes from warring countries is unacceptable."

The Ukrainian side called on World Aquatics to maintain the current ban on the participation of Russians and Belarusians in team competitions and reminded that any concessions to aggressors "contradict the values of sport and become an instrument of political propaganda."

The Ministry emphasized its hope that international sports organizations will remain committed to the principles of peace, justice, and solidarity with athletes who continue to fight for the freedom and dignity of Ukraine.

