Paralympians from Russia and Belarus suspended from 2026 Games - IPC

Exclusive
02:19 PM • 7826 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 20359 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 22463 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 22060 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 34697 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 31753 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 28119 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12569 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15005 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16511 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Publications
Exclusives
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia direction
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HUR
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 28106 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he said
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media
Paralympians from Russia and Belarus suspended from 2026 Games - IPC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

The International Paralympic Committee has barred Russian and Belarusian Paralympians from competing at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Italy.

Paralympians from Russia and Belarus suspended from 2026 Games - IPC

Russian and Belarusian Paralympians were not allowed to compete at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Italy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the International Paralympic Committee.

Details

The International Paralympic Committee decided to lift the partial suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes, which was introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This decision meant that Paralympians from both countries could freely participate in the Paralympic Games. However, this would be subject to their qualification for participation according to the rules of international federations of individual sports.

In response, Ukraine called this decision shameful and stated that the International Paralympic Committee had "lost the last remnants of conscience."

At the same time, the final decision on admitting athletes to qualifying competitions remained with the International Federations of the respective sport. Thus, the federations of biathlon, skiing and snowboarding, as well as the para-ice hockey federation, confirmed that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not participate in next year's Games.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing the GUR, reported that Russian and Belarusian athletes who visited the occupied territories of Ukraine continue to participate in international competitions under neutral status.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Italy