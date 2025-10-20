Russian athletes who visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine participate in international competitions under a neutral status - HUR

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 1812 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 8706 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
02:26 AM • 16779 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 56691 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 88084 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 51470 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 46235 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 42663 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47312 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54996 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
94%
749mm
Popular news
Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual willPhotoOctober 19, 09:58 PM • 20696 views
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened ZelenskyyOctober 20, 12:21 AM • 22277 views
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 5122 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: details01:54 AM • 16377 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 12531 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 88096 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 58616 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 137929 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 158728 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 181880 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Elon Musk
Gavin Newsom
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Egypt
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 47743 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 51563 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 70505 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 69784 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 96198 views
Actual
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Brent Crude

Russian athletes who visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine participate in international competitions under a neutral status - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1262 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that Russian and Belarusian athletes who visited the occupied territories of Ukraine continue to participate in international competitions under a neutral status. Among them are Elena Kirillova, Alsu Minazova, Alina Harnasko, Yana Sotieva, Regina Shaidullina, and Anastasia Romanova.

Russian athletes who visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine participate in international competitions under a neutral status - HUR

Russian athletes who have visited the occupied territories of Ukraine continue to participate in international competitions under a neutral status. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

On the War&Sanctions portal, in the "Champions of Terror" section, information has been published about ten Russian and Belarusian athletes who visit the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, participate in propaganda events, and despite this, receive neutral status and continue to participate in international competitions.

Among them are the following names:

  • Elena Kirillova (Nadel) - the so-called acting "Minister of Sports of the Kherson region", curator of the federal program of joint sports camps and training of athletes from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with Russian athletes at the federal center "Krymsky";
    • Alsu Minazova - Russian slalom skier, participant in propaganda actions involving representatives of the Russian authorities;
      • Alina Harnasko - Belarusian rhythmic gymnast, participant in the propaganda festival "Time of Our Victories", held on the instructions of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Lukashenka;
        • Yana Sotieva, Regina Shaidullina, and Anastasia Romanova - Russian weightlifters who participated in training camps in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and were announced as part of the Russian national team for the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships.

          Recall

          Recently, the International Paralympic Committee decided to lift the partial suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes, introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

          In response, Ukraine called this decision shameful and stated that the International Paralympic Committee "had lost the last remnants of conscience."

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          War in UkraineSportsNews of the World
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Belarus
          The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
          Ukraine