Ukraine approaches negotiations with the USA "very open" - Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, stated about Ukraine's openness to negotiations with the USA in Jeddah. The American side intends to clarify what concessions Ukraine is willing to make in order to achieve peace.
Ukraine approaches today's negotiations with U.S. officials "very open," said the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, reports UNN citing CNN.
Details
"Right now we believe it is necessary to discuss the most important thing: how to start this process," Yermak told reporters in the foyer of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Jeddah before the meeting.
"And we are very open, very open. And we want to have a very constructive, deep, friendly, partner conversation with our American partners," Yermak noted.
As BBC points out, according to their American partner CBS, Yermak stated that Ukraine is "ready for action."
As France Info reports, the head of the Office of the President said to reporters on the way to the negotiations: "We are ready to do everything to achieve peace."
Yermak said that security guarantees from the United States are "very important" so that Russia cannot attack again after an agreement is reached, but added that the priority for the meeting is to start the process towards peace negotiations with Moscow, the publication writes.
He reportedly refused to explain what concessions Ukraine is willing to make to achieve a peace agreement after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Monday that he and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz would be "in listening mode."
"We really want to clarify what their position is on this issue and what they are willing to do to achieve peace," Rubio told reporters on his plane.
Supplement
On March 11, a high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the U.S. began in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that at the negotiations with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will have a clear focus on constructiveness, and "we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps."
The head of the U.S. delegation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated before the negotiations that during the talks in Saudi Arabia, America wants to hear from Ukraine what concessions it can make for the sake of peace.