Ukraine and the USA agreed to meet with the teams soon - Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with White House advisor Mike Waltz regarding steps towards peace. The parties discussed security issues and agreed on a future meeting of the teams.
"I had a phone conversation with U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. We discussed further steps towards a fair and lasting peace," Yermak wrote.
According to him, they also exchanged views on security issues and alignment of positions within the framework of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the USA.
"We agreed to meet with our teams soon to continue this important work," Yermak stated.
Supplement
On March 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right."
Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the air.
On March 5, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he received an important letter from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which, in particular, indicates that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on minerals.
On March 5, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz had a phone conversation with the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.