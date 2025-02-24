Ukraine and US are in the final stage of negotiations on a minerals agreement

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 20840 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 40075 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 79645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 47618 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96948 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112004 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116599 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148974 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 90201 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 46451 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105557 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 57943 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 40435 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 79645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110366 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139901 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172400 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 16198 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 40435 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132678 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134567 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163036 views
Actual
Ukraine and US are in the final stage of negotiations on a minerals agreement

Ukraine and US are in the final stage of negotiations on a minerals agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105890 views

The teams of Ukraine and the USA are completing negotiations on a minerals agreement, with most key details agreed upon. The signing of the document by the leaders of the two countries in Washington is expected.

The teams of Ukraine and the USA are in the final stage of negotiations on a minerals agreement, most of the key details have been agreed upon, said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna on Monday, writes UNN.

The teams of Ukraine and the USA are in the final stage of negotiations on a minerals agreement. The negotiations were constructive, almost all key details have been finalized. We are committed to completing this quickly so that we can proceed to signing. We hope that the leaders of the USA and Ukraine will be able to sign and confirm it in Washington as soon as possible to demonstrate our commitment for decades to come

- wrote Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna on X.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the initial proposals of the USA regarding the minerals agreement. The President stated that the document does not meet the interests of sovereign Ukraine and does not contain specific security guarantees.

Public communication between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the USA Donald Trump has changed rapidly.

US President Advisor Mike Waltz stated about Trump's disappointment with Zelenskyy's refusal to sign the agreement on rare earths.

At the same time, Waltz stated about the possibility of settling relations between Trump and Zelenskyy, despite the recent criticism.

The Trump administration transferred Ukraine an "improved" version of the minerals agreement after Zelenskyy's refusal of the first offer. The previous version provided for the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources to the USA. It was reported that the parties were constantly exchanging draft agreements.

At the end of last week, representatives of the USA and Ukraine held lengthy negotiations on the minerals agreement. The Axios publication noted that the negotiations on minerals are at a "critical moment".

US President Advisor Mike Waltz on February 21 stated, that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a new agreement with the USA on Ukrainian minerals in the near future.

Zelenskyy named the condition under which he could agree to a deal with the US on minerals23.02.25, 22:23 • 71980 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising