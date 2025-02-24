Ukraine and US are in the final stage of negotiations on a minerals agreement

The teams of Ukraine and the USA are in the final stage of negotiations on a minerals agreement, most of the key details have been agreed upon, said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna on Monday, writes UNN.

The teams of Ukraine and the USA are in the final stage of negotiations on a minerals agreement. The negotiations were constructive, almost all key details have been finalized. We are committed to completing this quickly so that we can proceed to signing. We hope that the leaders of the USA and Ukraine will be able to sign and confirm it in Washington as soon as possible to demonstrate our commitment for decades to come - wrote Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna on X.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the initial proposals of the USA regarding the minerals agreement. The President stated that the document does not meet the interests of sovereign Ukraine and does not contain specific security guarantees.

Public communication between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the USA Donald Trump has changed rapidly.

US President Advisor Mike Waltz stated about Trump's disappointment with Zelenskyy's refusal to sign the agreement on rare earths.

At the same time, Waltz stated about the possibility of settling relations between Trump and Zelenskyy, despite the recent criticism.

The Trump administration transferred Ukraine an "improved" version of the minerals agreement after Zelenskyy's refusal of the first offer. The previous version provided for the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources to the USA. It was reported that the parties were constantly exchanging draft agreements.

At the end of last week, representatives of the USA and Ukraine held lengthy negotiations on the minerals agreement. The Axios publication noted that the negotiations on minerals are at a "critical moment".

US President Advisor Mike Waltz on February 21 stated, that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a new agreement with the USA on Ukrainian minerals in the near future.

