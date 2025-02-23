Zelenskyy named the condition under which he could agree to a deal with the US on minerals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, February 23, said he could be forced to sign an economic agreement with the United States that would ensure continued aid to Ukraine in exchange for the US profiting from the extraction of minerals in the country. This is reported by AP, reports UNN.

Details

During the "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, the head of state noted that this will happen if the US refuses to provide Kyiv with assistance.

If your conditions are: "We will not provide you with assistance if you do not sign the agreement", then this is understandable. If we are forced and we cannot do without it, then we probably should go for it... I just want a dialogue with President Trump - Zelenskyy said.

The publication reminds that the administration of US President Donald Trump pressured Zelenskyy to sign an agreement that would allow the US to gain access to Ukrainian rare earth minerals as a form of compensation for the aid the US provided Kyiv to defend against Russian aggression.

As is known, Zelenskyy previously refused to sign the initial US proposal, arguing that it does not provide Ukraine with the security guarantees necessary to deter the Russian Federation.

Reminder

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe should be at the negotiating table, as after Ukraine, Russia may attack any European country. He also emphasized the important role of the US and Turkey in ensuring security.

Zelenskyy also believes that a potential meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin before negotiations with Kyiv could negatively impact both Ukrainian society and US relations with Ukraine and Europe.

