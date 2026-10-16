Ukraine and the EU will create a working group to advance reforms — European Commissioner names two important areas

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Ukraine and the EU have agreed to launch a joint working group to accelerate progress on the interim criteria and advance key reforms in the areas of the rule of law and the fight against corruption. This was reported by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, according to UNN.

Details

Kos emphasized that Ukraine ranks among the top countries making the greatest progress on the path to EU membership.

After opening two more negotiating clusters this week, I discussed the next steps with Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi. We agreed to launch a joint working group to accelerate progress on the interim criteria and advance key reforms in the areas of the rule of law and the fight against corruption - the European Commissioner said.

According to her, this step demonstrates "our commitment to supporting Ukraine's path to EU membership".

Our success will require unity and commitment from all Ukrainian partners involved. We saw this at the beginning of this week, when the Ukrainian parliament adopted new laws on education for minorities - Kos concluded.

We would add

In turn, Serhii Koretskyi noted that he had held online talks with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and her team, and expects the remaining two clusters to be opened by the end of the year.

Our joint priority is to ensure the preparation of a positive Interim Benchmarks Assessment Report (IBAR). Following the agreements between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, we discussed with Marta Kos the activities of the special IBAR Task Force established to strengthen support for Ukraine and accelerate European integration - Koretskyi added.

They separately discussed the progress of the Government and Parliament toward securing financial support.

EU should open Ukraine’s final two negotiating clusters by the end of the year — von der Leyen