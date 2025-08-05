Ukraine and Greece will work on the implementation of transport and logistics corridor development in Southeast Europe - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the leaders agreed that their teams would work on implementing the development of transport and logistics corridors in Southeast Europe. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

There is also a good proposal from Kyriakos for the reconstruction of our country, in particular Odesa's port infrastructure, and the development of transport and logistics corridors in the Southeast European region. We agreed that our teams will work on its implementation - Zelenskyy wrote.

The parties also discussed strengthening the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense. "This is very important right now, when Russia is inflicting increasingly brutal strikes on Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

He informed Mitsotakis about a new tool for purchasing American weapons, which is being implemented jointly with NATO member countries.

"The contribution of each state can truly make our warriors stronger," emphasized the head of the Ukrainian state.

Zelenskyy thanked Greece for its resolute support of Ukraine and its readiness to do more.

