Ready to discuss and conclude: Zelenskyy informed Trump that the Ukrainian side has already prepared a draft agreement on drones
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy discussed defense cooperation with Trump. A draft agreement on drones, tested in war, has already been prepared by Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed bilateral defense cooperation with US President Donald Trump, and emphasized that the draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, UNN reports.
We also talked about our bilateral defense cooperation with America. The draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, we are ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it. It could be one of the strongest agreements.
Context
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is discussing a breakthrough defense agreement with US President Donald Trump. Under it, the US could purchase Ukrainian drones, tested in the war with Russia, in exchange for Kyiv's purchase of American weapons. The Ukrainian leader called the initiative "win-win" and added that drones, which hit Russian targets at a distance of more than 1000 km, are also needed by the American army.