Ukraine agrees to increase electricity imports from Europe to 2300 MW

NEC "Ukrenergo" has agreed with the European system operator to increase electricity imports. From December, its volume will be 2300 MW. This was announced by the chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo" Vitaliy Zaichenko during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zaichenko, industrial consumers can use the mechanism of directed import.

By providing 60% of their consumption through imports, they are not subject to restrictions according to power limitation schedules - he noted.

The head of "Ukrenergo" emphasized that protective measures at energy facilities have shown high efficiency.

That is why the most expensive equipment is kept in the operation of the energy system - said Zaichenko.

Currently, the maximum amount of electricity imports is 2100 MW, but due to internal restrictions, it is not fully utilized. Next month, this figure will increase to 2300 MW.

For next month, an agreement has already been reached with the European system operator to increase the available import volume to 2300 MW. This will allow us to guarantee that we will be able to receive the necessary assistance for the energy system from our European colleagues at any time - added the official.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the provision of 100% of funds for gas imports. Ukraine counts on EU support and is negotiating with Norway and other European countries.