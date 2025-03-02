UK to provide Ukraine with 5000 LMM interceptor missiles: details of £1.6 billion deal
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine will receive high-precision LMM interceptor missiles and launchers to strengthen its air defense as part of the LMM-RapidRanger project. The agreement provides for the localization of production and technology transfer until 2030.
The £1.6 billion project is one of the largest in Ukraine's history in the security and defense sector.
Transmits to UNN with reference to page of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Today, it was announced that a large-scale LMM-RapidRanger project has been launched to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. As part of this initiative, in which the United Kingdom is participating, Ukraine will receive more than 5,000 LMM (Lightweight Multirole Missile) interceptor missiles and launchers.
LMMs are high-precision interceptor missiles that effectively destroy Shahed drones.
Some details of the deal
This is one of the largest security and defense projects in Ukraine's history. It is worth £1.6 billion, which will be used to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system by 2030. The project is funded by a loan guaranteed by the British state agency UK Export Finance (UKEF).
We are implementing the project together with the British company Thales, Ukrainian enterprises, and the UK government.
The intergovernmental agreement, among other things, provides for localization of production and technology transfer, which will strengthen our strategic independence in the air defense sector.
Recall
Britain will provide Ukraine with 1.6 billion pounds for the production of air defense missiles, said Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the British government, on March 2.
ISW warns that the cancellation of US military aid to Ukraine will strengthen Russia's position.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Russia should be included in a peace agreementbut cannot dictate security conditions.
The European Commission President will present a new plan to strengthen the EU's defense at next week's summit.
Defense Ministry plans to sign three-year contracts with arms manufacturers: what is known25.02.25, 20:04 • 44322 views