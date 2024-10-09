ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
UK offers a temporary solution for migrants stranded on an island in the Indian Ocean

UK offers a temporary solution for migrants stranded on an island in the Indian Ocean

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11749 views

The United Kingdom has offered Tamil migrants stranded on the island of Diego Garcia to temporarily relocate to Romania. This decision follows an agreement between the UN and the UK regarding a group of migrants who arrived on the island in 2021.

The United Kingdom has offered dozens of Tamils held for years on a British-American military island in the Indian Ocean a temporary move to Romania.

Writes UNN with reference to BBC.

The United Nations and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement on the temporary relocation of Tamil migrants from Diego Garcia to Romania. The offer to the migrants was made by British officials on the island on Tuesday. Migrants whose applications for international protection have been approved, as well as families with children staying in the camp on Diego Garcia, will be offered a six-month transfer to a UN-run “safe haven center” in Romania.

Context

A group of migrants, mostly Sri Lankan Tamils, arrived on Diego Garcia Island in 2021 after their boat was damaged. Since then, they have been held on the island while they seek asylum.

HelpHelp

The Chagos archipelago, which also includes the island of Diego Garcia, was recently returned to Mauritius. The exception is the island in question, which is an important military base for the plans of the United Kingdom and the United States.

24.09.23, 21:30 • 327902 views

The Tamils claimed that they had fled persecution and were attempting to sail to Canada to seek asylum when their boat got into trouble and was rescued by the Royal Navy. Their claims were supported by maps, diary entries and GPS data on board. Since then, the Tamil families have been isolated, and an intensive process of seeking a solution has begun between the two sides.

The offer of relocation to Romania has also been made to eight migrants currently in Rwanda. 

One man currently in Rwanda who was offered to move to Romania described it as a “huge relief.” Another migrant said it was “the happiest day in the last three years,” the newspaper reports. 

At least 40 people died trying to illegally cross the border of Ukraine - SBGS08.10.24, 16:01 • 11303 views

