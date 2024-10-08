At least 40 people died trying to illegally cross the border of Ukraine - SBGS
Kyiv • UNN
A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service reported that 40 people died trying to illegally cross the border into Ukraine. Most cases occurred on rivers, and people died in the mountains due to exhaustion and lack of familiarity with the area.
As of October 8, at least 40 people have lost their lives trying to illegally cross the border. Most of these cases occurred on rivers. This was stated during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.
Details
At least 40 people lost their lives trying to cross the border illegally. Most of these cases occurred along rivers. In fact, people drowned without assessing their strength. Some rivers are quite treacherous, with tree roots that people cannot see where they can get caught in
Also, according to him, there are cases when people were actually wandering in remote mountainous areas and not knowing the area and not understanding how to get out of the forest thickets.
Border guards have repeatedly saved the lives of people who had been walking in the mountains for days, but were actually quite exhausted because they had taken such rash steps
Recall
In the spring of Transcarpathia, border guards rescued three young menwho were trying to illegally get to Romania and got lost.