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UAVs attacked the Ryazan oil refinery: the Russians deployed a Ka-52 helicopter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

UAVs attacked the Ryazan oil refinery in Russia. A Ka-52 attack helicopter was deployed to shoot them down; no casualties have been reported.

UAVs attacked the Ryazan oil refinery: the Russians deployed a Ka-52 helicopter

On Sunday, September 6, Russian Ryazan was attacked by UAVs, which targeted a local oil refinery. This was reported by Russian "media outlets," according to UNN.

Details

Relevant video footage appeared online. The Russians were even forced to deploy a Ka-52 attack helicopter to shoot them down.

No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Additionally

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil-processing enterprises in Russia. Its designed capacity is approximately 17 million tonnes of oil per year (about 4.9% of the total volume of oil refining in the Russian Federation).

The plant is part of the structure of "Rosneft." This enterprise has repeatedly been subjected to strikes and drone attacks by the Defense Forces of Ukraine (in particular, in May, July, and September 2026). Previous attacks caused significant damage to processing units, prolonged shutdowns of primary and secondary oil refining, and fires on the plant's premises.

We remind you

Following strikes by the Defense Forces, the operations of LLC "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodniinefteproekt" and "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" in Russia were halted.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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