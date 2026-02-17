$43.170.07
Two tourists suffered frostbite and nearly froze to death on the Chornohora ridge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

In Zakarpattia, rescuers from the State Emergency Service assisted a 22-year-old Kyiv resident and a 21-year-old Zhytomyr resident who were freezing on the Chornohora ridge. The tourists were taken to the village of Hoverla and handed over to medics.

Two tourists suffered frostbite and nearly froze to death on the Chornohora ridge

In Zakarpattia, rescuers assisted two young people who found themselves in a dangerous situation while hiking in the mountains due to low temperatures and inadequate preparation, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

As noted by the rescue service, a report about the emergency was received the day before: a 22-year-old resident of Kyiv and a 21-year-old resident of Zhytomyr were freezing on the Chornohora ridge. The tourists planned to spend the night in the mountains, but due to the cold weather and wet shoes, their condition sharply deteriorated.

In the morning, the travelers felt signs of frostbite and realized that they could not descend from the mountains on their own, after which they sought help.

63 stranded tourists already rescued from the ski lift in the Carpathians: rescue footage shown26.12.25, 14:24 • 3325 views

State Emergency Service specialists quickly reached the Baltsatul meadow area, warmed the victims with hot tea, and transported them to a Bohun all-terrain vehicle using a snowmobile. Later, the tourists were taken to the village of Hoverla, where they were handed over to emergency medical personnel.

The State Emergency Service urges citizens to prepare responsibly for mountain hikes, to consider weather conditions and their own capabilities, as neglecting safety rules can cost lives.

Aurora Borealis over the Carpathians: border guards recorded a rare phenomenon20.01.26, 16:37 • 3779 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

