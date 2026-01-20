Aurora Borealis over the Carpathians: border guards recorded a rare phenomenon

At three in the morning, border guards of the Mukachevo detachment recorded an aurora borealis over the Carpathians, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

The aurora borealis is one of the most spectacular natural phenomena. It occurs when charged particles of the solar wind collide with the Earth's magnetic field and illuminate the sky with green, pink, and purple flashes. And in Ukraine, crimson - the border guards' message reads.

Powerful solar flare occurred: it can cause auroras and strong magnetic storms

Recall

According to DW, a powerful geomagnetic storm has led to the northern lights being visible in Canada and the northern half of the United States, as well as in parts of Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, and Ukraine on Monday evening.