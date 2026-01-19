Two toddlers died, 55 injured in kindergarten in Israel - The Jerusalem Post

Two toddlers died and about 55 others were injured in Israel as a result of an incident that occurred on Monday in a kindergarten. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Jerusalem Post.

Details

The tragedy occurred in a kindergarten in the Romema district of Jerusalem. According to Israeli media, the children's poisoning could have been caused by a carbon monoxide leak from heating equipment.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Services previously stated that the suspicion of hazardous substances was ruled out, but the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning from heating equipment is being investigated.

At the same time, an inspector from the Ministry of Environmental Protection noted that there was no gas leak - it is likely that something was in the food. More than 25 toddlers arrived at Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

The Israeli Ministry of Education confirmed that it is in contact with emergency services. They added that the institution does not have a license from the Ministry of Education.

