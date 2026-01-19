$43.180.08
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 1716 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 8594 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 24017 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 26458 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 16894 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 22644 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 30708 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 40475 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 60550 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
Two toddlers died, 55 injured in kindergarten in Israel - The Jerusalem Post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Two toddlers died and 55 others were injured in a kindergarten in Jerusalem. The tragedy may have been caused by carbon monoxide leakage or food poisoning.

Two toddlers died, 55 injured in kindergarten in Israel - The Jerusalem Post

Two toddlers died and about 55 others were injured in Israel as a result of an incident that occurred on Monday in a kindergarten. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Jerusalem Post.

Details

The tragedy occurred in a kindergarten in the Romema district of Jerusalem. According to Israeli media, the children's poisoning could have been caused by a carbon monoxide leak from heating equipment.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Services previously stated that the suspicion of hazardous substances was ruled out, but the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning from heating equipment is being investigated.

At the same time, an inspector from the Ministry of Environmental Protection noted that there was no gas leak - it is likely that something was in the food. More than 25 toddlers arrived at Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

The Israeli Ministry of Education confirmed that it is in contact with emergency services. They added that the institution does not have a license from the Ministry of Education.

Israel protests composition of "Gaza Executive Council" announced by Trump administration17.01.26, 23:44 • 10513 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Energy
Heating
Israel
Jerusalem