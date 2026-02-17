Two TCC officials detained in Volyn for taking money to "resolve issues" related to military registration
Kyiv • UNN
Two TCC officials were detained in Volyn for helping conscripts avoid mobilization for money. They adjusted data in electronic registers for $2,500 and canceled marks of accounting violations for $1,500.
Law enforcement officers exposed an operator of a district recruitment center (TCC) and an inspector of the regional TCC in Volyn Oblast, who, for money, helped conscripts avoid mobilization and adjusted data in electronic registers. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police, writes UNN.
Details
Under the procedural guidance of the Volyn Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western Region, law enforcement officers documented two episodes:
- The officials received 2,500 dollars from a man for adjusting data in the "Oberih" system for the purpose of subsequent reservation;
- 1,500 dollars for canceling the mark about accounting violations. It is worth noting that after this, one of the accomplices expressed dissatisfaction with the too low price, which his "colleague" named.
After the transfer of funds, both were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Prosecutors informed them of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
At the request of the prosecution, both suspects were remanded in custody with the right to post bail.
The involvement of the suspects in other similar episodes is being checked, and the full circle of persons who may be involved in illegal activities is being established.
