Law enforcement officer in Khmelnytskyi charged with assault after beating a man during a TCR check

In Khmelnytskyi, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion due to the use of force during the inspection of military registration documents, as a result of which the man suffered numerous fractures. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred in January 2025 during joint activities of law enforcement officers with representatives of the TCR at a flea market. One of the vendors, seeing the document check, started to flee. The law enforcement officer caught up with him and used physical force during the arrest.

As investigators established, the man initially received a blow to the leg and fell, but was able to get up and tried to escape. After a repeated pursuit, the law enforcement officer knocked him to the ground, hit him with a knee in the chest, and then delivered several blows to the head and face. At this point, the victim was no longer resisting. Despite this, he managed to escape from the scene.

As a result of the beating, the man suffered a fractured leg, ribs, and nose, as well as a knee joint injury. Forensic medical examination classified the bodily injuries as moderate and mild.

DBR employees notified the law enforcement officer of suspicion of exceeding official powers, accompanied by violence and humiliation of the victim's dignity, without signs of torture. The actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure and suspending the suspect from office is currently being decided. Procedural guidance in the case is carried out by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

