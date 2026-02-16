Law enforcement officer in Khmelnytskyi charged with assault after beating a man during a TCR check

$43.100.11
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 36 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1392 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 10007 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 11338 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 17695 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 26907 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 32865 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62598 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48418 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38605 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Publications
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 36 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 10007 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62598 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 114759 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 174039 views
Law enforcement officer in Khmelnytskyi charged with assault after beating a man during a TCR check

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

In Khmelnytskyi, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion due to the use of force during a document check, which resulted in multiple fractures for a man. The incident occurred in January 2025 at a market when the officer beat a man who was trying to escape.

Law enforcement officer in Khmelnytskyi charged with assault after beating a man during a TCR check

In Khmelnytskyi, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion due to the use of force during the inspection of military registration documents, as a result of which the man suffered numerous fractures. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the incident occurred in January 2025 during joint activities of law enforcement officers with representatives of the TCR at a flea market. One of the vendors, seeing the document check, started to flee. The law enforcement officer caught up with him and used physical force during the arrest.

As investigators established, the man initially received a blow to the leg and fell, but was able to get up and tried to escape. After a repeated pursuit, the law enforcement officer knocked him to the ground, hit him with a knee in the chest, and then delivered several blows to the head and face. At this point, the victim was no longer resisting. Despite this, he managed to escape from the scene.

As a result of the beating, the man suffered a fractured leg, ribs, and nose, as well as a knee joint injury. Forensic medical examination classified the bodily injuries as moderate and mild.

DBR employees notified the law enforcement officer of suspicion of exceeding official powers, accompanied by violence and humiliation of the victim's dignity, without signs of torture. The actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure and suspending the suspect from office is currently being decided. Procedural guidance in the case is carried out by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

In Chernivtsi, a 32-year-old man threw a grenade on Heroes of Maidan Street, injuring three people. One was hospitalized, others received assistance on the spot.

