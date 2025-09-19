$41.250.05
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 8672 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 11635 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 22929 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 19457 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 25724 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 36044 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 55444 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 46163 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 66812 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
Two Russian fighter jets made a dangerous flyby near Poland's oil and gas platform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The Polish Border Guard recorded a low flyby of two Russian fighter jets near the Petrobaltic oil and gas platform. Polish security services are monitoring the situation at critical offshore infrastructure facilities.

Two Russian fighter jets made a dangerous flyby near Poland's oil and gas platform

The Polish Border Guard reported a low-altitude flight of two Russian fighter jets near the Petrobaltic oil and gas platform, UNN writes.

Two Russian Air Force fighter jets made a low-altitude pass near the Petrobaltic oil and gas platform. Polish security services constantly monitor the situation at critical maritime infrastructure facilities, even outside Polish territorial waters.

- the message says.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Estonia initiated consultations under Article 4 of NATO after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated its airspace over the Gulf of Finland. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called it a serious and unacceptable provocation.

Alona Utkina

