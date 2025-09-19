Two Russian fighter jets made a dangerous flyby near Poland's oil and gas platform

The Polish Border Guard reported a low-altitude flight of two Russian fighter jets near the Petrobaltic oil and gas platform, UNN writes.

Two Russian Air Force fighter jets made a low-altitude pass near the Petrobaltic oil and gas platform. Polish security services constantly monitor the situation at critical maritime infrastructure facilities, even outside Polish territorial waters. - the message says.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Estonia initiated consultations under Article 4 of NATO after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated its airspace over the Gulf of Finland. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called it a serious and unacceptable provocation.

Russian destabilization expands to new countries and directions: Zelenskyy on Russian planes in Estonia