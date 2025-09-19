Two Russian fighter jets made a dangerous flyby near Poland's oil and gas platform
Kyiv • UNN
The Polish Border Guard recorded a low flyby of two Russian fighter jets near the Petrobaltic oil and gas platform. Polish security services are monitoring the situation at critical offshore infrastructure facilities.
Two Russian Air Force fighter jets made a low-altitude pass near the Petrobaltic oil and gas platform. Polish security services constantly monitor the situation at critical maritime infrastructure facilities, even outside Polish territorial waters.
Earlier, UNN wrote that Estonia initiated consultations under Article 4 of NATO after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated its airspace over the Gulf of Finland. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called it a serious and unacceptable provocation.
