The Security Service of Ukraine exposed two pro-Russian propagandists at the Rivne NPP who denied Russia's armed aggression and spread Kremlin propaganda. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine in Rivne region, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that one of the defendants is a resident of Kyiv, a chief engineer of a private company, who was seconded to the Rivne NPP. He was responsible for supporting the operation and supervising the overhaul of systems critical to the facility's safety.

His accomplice is a Kyiv resident of retirement age who previously held senior positions in the energy sector of Ukraine. - the post says.

It is documented that both agitators, while working at a critical infrastructure facility, repeatedly denied Russia's armed aggression, spread propaganda, and glorified the troops of the aggressor country. Forensic linguistic examinations initiated by the SBU confirmed their information-subversive activities.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators informed the defendants of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, denial of Russian aggression, and glorification of its participants). - the SBU reported.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

