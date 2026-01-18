Two people injured, 29 civilian objects damaged in enemy shelling in Donetsk region - National Police

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

As a result of attacks by "Geran-3" UAVs and an FPV drone on settlements in Donetsk region, two people were injured. 29 civilian objects were damaged, including 21 residential buildings. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Donetsk region, two people were injured by Russian shelling. 7 settlements were under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, the village of Raihorodok, the villages of Kindrativka, Osykove, Petrivka Persha, Spasko-Mykhailivka. 29 civilian objects were damaged, including 21 residential buildings. - the report says.

It is reported that in the village of Spasko-Mykhailivka, Russia attacked with two "Geran-3" UAVs - a civilian was injured, and in Kindrativka, a person was injured as a result of an FPV drone hit.

Recall

In Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, six people were injured as a result of enemy shelling. The building of the fire and rescue unit was damaged, windows and doors were broken.