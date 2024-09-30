ukenru
Two men tried to escape to Hungary under the guise of military personnel

Two men tried to escape to Hungary under the guise of military personnel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17034 views

Border guards detained two men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary in military uniforms. The offenders paid $9000 to the smugglers, but were detected 100 meters from the border.

Two men tried to illegally cross the border with Hungary under the guise of military personnel, but 100 meters from the border, border guards detected the violators, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Border guards of the department "Velyka Byihan" of the Mukachevo Detachment detained two men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. 

The detainees were residents of Kharkiv and Ternopil regions wearing camouflage uniforms. They paid $9,000 each to the smugglers, hoping that their appearance would distract the border guards. 

However, 100 meters from the border, the soldiers found the violators. The men were taken to the border guard unit to draw up protocols, and their actions will be considered by the court.

Recall 

A 21-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region, who tried to illegally cross the border with Romania, was detained after four days of wandering in the mountains.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

