Two men in a Kyiv court proved they have a marital relationship with each other

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 4500 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 18561 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 30812 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 71440 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 45325 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 46473 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 38040 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 28767 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49992 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 177516 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
42%
752mm
Popular news
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threatJuly 3, 05:52 AM • 62396 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 17573 views
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan09:55 AM • 40822 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office10:55 AM • 38125 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 12703 views
Publications
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribes01:33 PM • 43 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted01:08 PM • 1674 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations12:45 PM • 9106 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 12984 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office10:55 AM • 38399 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 17794 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 47093 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 55210 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 62292 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 116920 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Two men in a Kyiv court proved they have a marital relationship with each other

Kyiv • UNN

 • 747 views

The Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv established the fact of cohabitation as one family for two men, one of whom is a diplomat in Israel. This decision will allow him to obtain permission to reunite with his partner abroad.

Two men in a Kyiv court proved they have a marital relationship with each other

The Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv established the fact of cohabitation as one family between two men, citizens of Ukraine. One of them is abroad on a business trip and is trying to obtain permission to reunite with his partner. UNN reports this with reference to the court's ruling.

Details

The men have been living together as one family, as partners, since 2013. In 2021, the men married in the USA and have a marriage certificate issued by the Utah County Clerk.

One of the men has been on diplomatic service abroad on a business trip to Israel since 2024. He is the First Secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel.

In the same year, the diplomat appealed to the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, asking to send him on a long-term business trip with his partner.

Despite the fact that the court's ruling does not specify surnames and names, according to the facts presented, it refers to diplomat Zoryan Kis, who is openly gay and has a long-term partner, Timur Levchuk.

Diplomat Kis received a response stating that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot recognize and implement same-sex marriage in the sphere of public-legal relations, as it contradicts the concept of marriage currently enshrined in domestic legislation.

As a result, the men decided to apply to the court for recognition of the fact of marital relations between them.

Witnesses were questioned in court, who stated that the men had been living together for a long time, sharing a household, buying things and food together, and had purchased a car.

The case materials also contain evidence submitted by the applicant to confirm the fact of cohabitation: photographs from their wedding ceremony, articles printed from the "Ukrainska Pravda" website covering their wedding, tickets for various flights and an insurance certificate for a travel voucher in their names, screenshots from medical documents where they refer to each other as civil husband and wife.

The court noted that although the Family Code of Ukraine indeed defines marriage as "a family union of a woman and a man, registered with a state civil registration authority," there are nuances.

The Court agrees that the protection of the family in the traditional sense is, in principle, a weighty and legitimate ground that can justify different treatment based on sexual orientation. However, this goal is quite abstract, and a wide range of specific measures can be used to achieve it. In addition, the concept of family inevitably evolves, as indicated by the changes it has undergone since the adoption of the Convention (see the aforementioned judgment in the case of "Fedotova and Others v. Russia", paragraphs 207 and 208). The Court has already established that there are no grounds to believe that providing legal recognition and protection to same-sex couples in stable and committed relationships can, by itself, harm families created in the traditional way, or jeopardize their future or integrity. In fact, the recognition of same-sex couples in no way prevents heterosexual couples from marrying or forming a family in accordance with their understanding of this concept. More broadly, ensuring the rights of same-sex couples does not, by itself, mean weakening the rights of other individuals or other couples (see the aforementioned judgment in the case of "Fedotova and Others v. Russia").

Regarding intolerance - KyivPride about the bill that needs to be adopted for Ukraine's European integration16.06.25, 13:11 • 2223 views

The Court concluded that the difference in treatment in this case, which consisted of an unjustified refusal to grant applicants, as a same-sex couple, any form of legal recognition and protection compared to heterosexual couples, constitutes discrimination against the applicants on the grounds of their sexual orientation. Therefore, Article 14 of the Convention in conjunction with Article 8 of the Convention was violated (para. 81).

Thus, the court noted that the legal position of the ECHR indicates that de facto marital relations between persons of the same sex can be recognized if there is evidence of cohabitation, shared household, and mutual obligations and rights. This allows persons of the same sex to receive legal protection for their family relations.

The Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv noted that, given the above and the fact that family and family relations belong to the most important areas of legal regulation. Resolving the issue of whether a person belongs to a family, establishing the fact of the existence of a family can significantly affect the scope of rights and obligations of legal entities. And that is why the court concluded that the applicant's claims are substantiated, confirmed by proper evidence, and subject to satisfaction.

To establish the fact of cohabitation as one family (de facto marital relations) between (Levchuk and Kis – ed.) since 2013, at the address of residence: Kis – ed.)

- the court ruled.

Situation with civil partnership in Ukraine

In August 2024, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Care, and Medical Insurance supported bill No. 9103 on civil partnerships.

Olena Shuliak, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Power Organization, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning, reported that bill No. 5488, aimed at countering any intolerance and minimizing manifestations of aggression, particularly towards veterans and people with disabilities, has not been able to move in parliament for more than 3 years.

One of the reasons is that there are still people in the Verkhovna Rada who see certain threats in its adoption. To rectify the situation, proper advocacy is needed, as the current task is to pass the bill at least through the first reading.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
Utah
Israel
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9