Two Kherson residents injured by Russian drones

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
06:36 PM • 19590 views
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
05:59 PM • 18568 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
05:24 PM • 16929 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 20367 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 84215 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 211626 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 106730 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 98351 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96628 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77556 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.1m/s
87%
742mm
Popular news
Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is knownJuly 19, 11:40 AM • 18765 views
The government discussed a new strategy for the development of defense innovations: the focus is on scaling "anti-Shahed" solutionsJuly 19, 12:00 PM • 12236 views
Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk: city center under attackJuly 19, 12:41 PM • 17182 views
"This is death, guys. Farewell. Glory to Ukraine": Zelenskyy posthumously awarded teenagers killed by occupiers in BerdianskJuly 19, 01:56 PM • 16750 views
Mercedes driver crashed into a summer cafe terrace in Kyiv, there is an injured person05:47 PM • 6966 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 211592 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 138999 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 206667 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 228465 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 405778 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Usyk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 15519 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 84200 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 139419 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 142463 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 147399 views
Actual
Pantsir missile system
Truth Social
M1 Abrams
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series

Two Kherson residents injured by Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

On July 19, Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones, as a result of which two local residents were injured. A 59-year-old man was hospitalized with a mine-explosive injury, and a 40-year-old man sustained a contusion and abrasions.

Two Kherson residents injured by Russian drones

On Saturday, July 19, Russians attacked Kherson with drones. As a result of the shelling, two local residents were injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

A resident of Kherson, who was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack, was taken to the hospital. The 59-year-old man sustained a mine-explosive injury. Doctors are currently re-examining him and providing the victim with the necessary assistance.

- reported the RMA at 21:20.

At 21:35, the Kherson Regional Military Administration informed that a local resident was also injured in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson due to a Russian drone attack.

As a result of the explosive dropped from the drone, a 40-year-old man sustained a contusion wound to the knee joint and abrasions to the head.

- the post states.

"Doctors provided assistance to the victim. He will subsequently receive outpatient treatment," the RMA added.

Recall

On July 19, the Russian army attacked the frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery and drones. In Huliaipole, outbuildings caught fire, and in Bilenke, a fire broke out covering an area of 2.5 hectares.

"Implement as quickly as possible": Zelenskyy on agreements with Trump regarding air defense and weapons19.07.25, 20:59 • 1896 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9