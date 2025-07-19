Two Kherson residents injured by Russian drones

On Saturday, July 19, Russians attacked Kherson with drones. As a result of the shelling, two local residents were injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

A resident of Kherson, who was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack, was taken to the hospital. The 59-year-old man sustained a mine-explosive injury. Doctors are currently re-examining him and providing the victim with the necessary assistance. - reported the RMA at 21:20.

At 21:35, the Kherson Regional Military Administration informed that a local resident was also injured in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson due to a Russian drone attack.

As a result of the explosive dropped from the drone, a 40-year-old man sustained a contusion wound to the knee joint and abrasions to the head. - the post states.

"Doctors provided assistance to the victim. He will subsequently receive outpatient treatment," the RMA added.

On July 19, the Russian army attacked the frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery and drones. In Huliaipole, outbuildings caught fire, and in Bilenke, a fire broke out covering an area of 2.5 hectares.

